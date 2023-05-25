KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Farmer Direct Foods, a subsidiary of Heirloom Brands, has partnered with local foodservice supplier Scavuzzo’s Inc. to supply the former’s artisan baking flours across the country.

“We are excited to partner with Scavuzzo’s to bring our artisan baking flours to even more food industry establishments in places like Chicago, San Antonio, Cincinnati, and everywhere in between,” said Tim Webster, chairman and chief executive officer of Farmer Direct Foods. “Our flours are made from high-quality Kansas wheat that is grown by multigenerational farmers, so this partnership is truly a celebration of Kansas agriculture.”

Farmer Direct also said its partnership with Scavuzzo’s is “a celebration of two multigenerational Kansas companies that are dedicated to quality and supporting local businesses.”

Farmer Direct Foods’ artisan baking flours include a variety of all-purpose flours, whole white wheat, whole red wheat, heirloom wheat and rye flour. The company’s mill is located in New Cambria, Kan.