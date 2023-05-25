OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BEMA awarded its Ascend scholarship to Jasmine Monette, quality and continuous improvement manager, Lallemand Baking.

Ascend winners can choose either a paid registration to BEMA Convention 2023, which will be June 20-24 in Palmetto Bluff, SC, or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition and BEMA Live! for themselves and their company.

Ascend scholars are nominated by a leadership peer in their company, and nominators attend the convention, too.

“It’s our greatest hope that this year’s scholarship winners will get to experience the BEMA magic and comradery that comes from getting to know industry peers in a social, family-friendly environment,” said Kelly Allen, senior manager, memberships and meetings for BEMA. “BEMA is proud to offer a space where baker and equipment supplier professionals can come together to learn and network.”

Nominees for the scholarship must be first-time attendees to the convention, part of a company in good standing with BEMA, demonstrate leadership qualities and have a desire to gain industry knowledge.

For more information about the convention, visit www.bema.org.