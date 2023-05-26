MCKEES ROCKS, PA. — 5 Generation Bakers, the maker of Jenny Lee Swirl Bread, has raised nearly $140,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to implement a second shift at its bakery.

The campaign, a stock sale via crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com, has raised enough in its first two weeks for the bakery to begin hiring and training a second shift and secure immediate liquidity for capital equipment investments.

“The second shift will increase our productivity by eliminating the production overtime we are currently experiencing,” explained Scott Baker, president and founder of 5 Generation Bakers. “The additional capital equipment will increase that efficiency even more.”

The second shift marks the latest milestone for the rapidly growing bakery. 5 Generation Bakers saw over 40% of its business disappear at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Baker said, but has since “come back with a vengeance.” From 2019 to 2022, the company grew sales 71.8%.

“The company is currently producing and selling over 1,000 loaves per hour and is on track for a 40% increase in this year alone,” he added.

The bakery has won numerous awards in its 13-year history, including being named one of Pittsburgh’s fastest growing companies and Fortune 5000. Most recently, the company received the customer choice award for best bread by the QVC shopping channel.