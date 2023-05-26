NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Melissa Tendick has been named president of Barilla’s Americas region, effective June. She will succeed Jean-Pierre Comte, who is stepping down from his role after serving 13 years at the company.

Ms. Tendick, currently vice president of marketing for Barilla’s Americas region, brings over 20 years of experience to the role and will oversee Barilla’s presence in the Americas.

“I’m extremely delighted to enter into my new role at Barilla,” Ms. Tendick said. “It’s an honor to lead our employees across the Americas and to partner with our global leadership team, led by Gianluca Di Tondo (Barilla Group chief executive officer) to give the world delicious, high-quality products that have the power to bring people together around the table.”

Ms. Tendick started at the company in 2003 and joined the marketing team in 2005.

“Leading Barilla in the Americas for the past decade has been a true honor,” Mr. Comte said.