BATTLE CREEK, MICH. —The Kellogg Co. donated food to 28 million people experiencing food insecurity in 2022, according to a recently published company report. The report reviewed the company’s hunger relief efforts that are part of Kellogg’s Better Days Promise, which initially launched in 2015 with the goal to provide one billion servings of cereal and snacks to children and families in need around the world.

“Our company’s vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said Stephanie Slingerland, senior director, Philanthropy and Social Impact. “That’s why we work hard to create positive futures for families and those experiencing food insecurity around the world.”

In 2022, Kellogg reached more than 1 million children through feeding programs and volunteered more than 12,000 hours of community service work. In addition, the company engaged more than 369 million people to advocate for sustainable and equitable access to food.

Since 2015, Kellogg has fed more the 247 million people in need of nutrition assistance. The company has pledged to feed 375 million people experiencing food insecurity by the end of 2030.