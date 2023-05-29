BEATRICE, NEB. — Beatrice Bakery, a baker of gourmet baked foods, has added Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake to its portfolio. The cake features a caramel aroma, brown sugar, dates and pecans, the company said.

“What started out with a single fruitcake recipe — now over a century old — has now evolved into one of America’s most beloved bakeries, and it is our mission to continue innovating new flavor profiles to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth,” said Rick Meyer, president of Beatrice Bakery. “This Southern Pecan Cake is sure to put a smile on your face — no Southern roots needed.”

The Southern Pecan Cake is available in a 24-oz box for $32.95 on BeatriceBakery.com. It will be available at major retailers this summer.