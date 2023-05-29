MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. already has met or exceeded its 2030 scope 1 and scope 2 science-based target goals, one of several achievements that have landed the Minneapolis-based company on a list of America’s climate leaders for 2023.

Presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list recognizes US companies that reduced their emissions intensity from 2019 to 2021. A total of 400 companies with revenues of more than $50 million in 2021 made the inaugural list, including a number of companies from the consumer goods sector, such as ADM, Coca-Cola Co., Hershey, Ingredion, Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kraft Heinz Co., J.M. Smucker Co., McCormick & Co., Mondelez International, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. and TreeHouse Foods.

USA Today and Statista said data and considerations used in the rankings included emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, carbon disclosure rating, and other criteria and data.

In the case of General Mills, the company said it has cut greenhouse gas emissions from owned operations by 49% since 2020. The company also has developed a new climate plan to guide its efforts to drive progress across key climate levers, including regenerative agriculture, dairy, deforestation, renewable electricity and transportation efficiency.

“General Mills is looking beyond its walls — from farm to fork and beyond — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create positive outcomes for people and the planet,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. “While I am incredibly proud of this recognition and the progress we’ve made, we remain focused on advancing and accelerating decarbonization strategies across our full value chain to combat climate change and its impacts. Collective action and collaboration is critical to addressing Scope 3 emissions and to generating the greatest environmental outcomes.”