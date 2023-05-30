DUBLIN — Valeo Foods Group has named Louis-Francois Gombert as Group chief financial officer, effective summer 2023. Mr. Gombert will succeed Brendan Feeney, who is stepping away from the company.

“I’m very excited to join Valeo Foods and look forward to supporting the ambition of continuing to build a leading European food business with global reach and impact,” Mr. Gombert said.

Mr. Gombert joins Valeo Foods from natural health care company Havea Group, where he was CFO for the last three and a half years. Earlier, he held roles at Suntory Beverage and Food and Orangina-Schweppes.

“We are very excited about working together with Louis-Francois, tapping into his wealth of expertise as a seasoned finance leader, and we wish him every success in his new role,” said Ronald Kers, incoming Group chief executive officer. “To Brendan, we thank him for his very significant contribution to the business over the last decade where he played a key role in its growth, development and success.”