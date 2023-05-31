WASHINGTON — The National Wheat Foundation (NWF), a non-profit organization that works to advance the wheat industry through strategic research, education and outreach collaborations, has joined the US Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion as a MyPlate National Strategic Partner. As part of its partnership, the NWF will work to educate individuals on the advantages of incorporating wheat into dietary choices.

“We are looking forward to working with MyPlate as we help educate the benefits wheat can have in a person’s diet by empowering individuals to make informed dietary choices,” said Bernard Peterson, chairman of the NWF and wheat farmer from Kentucky. “By teaching people about the benefits of incorporating wheat into their eating habits, we have the opportunity to positively impact their lives and foster a healthier future for everyone.”

MyPlate was introduced in June 2011 as a replacement for the Food Pyramid, which was first introduced in 1992 and later revised in 2005. MyPlate emphasizes the fruit, vegetable, grains, protein and dairy food groups.

MyPlate’s National Strategic Partners consist of a variety of companies and organizations that are national in scope and reach and also fulfill certain requirements. They join together to help promote the Dietary Guidelines and MyPlate. National Strategic Partner examples include large, national organizations such as health care companies, media outlets, grocery retailers, health professional associations, restaurant chains and food manufacturers. In addition to the NWF, MyPlate National Strategic Partners include the American Bakers Association, Barilla, the Grain Foods Foundation, the International Food Information Council, the National Pasta Association, Nestle and the Wheat Foods Council.