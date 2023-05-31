ATLANTA — Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, a subsidiary of Ascent Hospitality Management, has named Diana Garcia-Lorenzana as vice president of marketing.

Ms. Garcia-Lorenzana joins Perkins from Darden Restaurants, where she most recently was vice president of digital marketing and customer relationship managing. Earlier, she worked as a marketing director for LongHorn Steakhouse, a Darden brand.

“I truly look forward to bringing the Perkins brand to more customers, as it has a unique story to tell with its longevity of history and a powerful position in the family dining market with its extremely loyal customer base,” Ms. Garcia-Lorenzana said. “For me, the most important thing is unapologetically understanding the customer and reaching them where they are digitally.”