ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread has launched its drive-thru pick-up nationwide, the St. Louis-based restaurant chain announced May 31. Customers now may choose the drive-thru pick-up option when ordering ahead on the Panera app or website.

“Panera pioneered the idea of digital ordering in the restaurant industry, and for years, our guests have loved the option to order ahead and pick their items up on the Rapid Pick-Up shelf,” said Chris Correnti, senior vice president, channels and guest experience. “Now we’re extending that convenience to the drive-thru, giving our guests another fast and convenient way to get their favorite Panera meal.”

MyPanera members from June 1-30 may order drive-thru pick-up and receive $5 off any order of $15 or more by using the code 50FFDTPICKUP at checkout. Digital sales at Panera represent over 50% of total system sales.