CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is bringing back cotton candy-flavored Oreo’s later this summer. The carnival treat-inspired flavor “features a delicious golden Oreo basecake double-stuffed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton candy flavor crème,” according to the company.

“It’s been nearly a decade since the whimsical flavor was last seen on shelves and, after many requests, pleads and wishes for a return, Oreo is making fans’ dreams come true,” Mondelez said.

The flavor will return to store shelves for a limited time starting June 5.