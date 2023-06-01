NEW YORK — H&H Bagels has reached agreement to build 25 new restaurants across the United States. The bagel shop currently operates five locations in New York City, and with the expansion will add company-owned and franchised locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Virginia and Washington, DC.

“We’re excited to bring our legendary New York City bagels to cities across the country as part of our expansion plan,” said Jay Rushin, chief executive officer of H&H Bagels. “With each new company-owned and franchise location, we are looking forward to welcoming new customers to the H&H family, while working with like-minded entrepreneurs who are eager to bring an iconic brand and an authentic New York City bagel to cities all across the country.”

H&H Bagels said the first franchise location is expected to open in Boca Raton, Fla., in the third quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the first company-owned locations outside of New York City will be in West Palm Beach, Fla., at NORA, the redevelopment of West Palm Beach’s warehouse district and in Chicago in Fulton Market. H&H Bagels’ sixth New York City location is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the newly renovated Penn Station.

In support of the national expansion H&H Bagels said it is opening a 20,000-square-foot baking plant in Queens, NY. The new facility will provide the brand’s bagels worldwide, utilizing the original recipe and the same artisanal water bagel method that the company has used for over 50 years.