EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — Lauren Sella, formerly a marketing executive at Mondelez International, Inc., has been named chief marketing officer, a newly created position, at MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc., a marketer and manufacturer of deli prepared foods.

Ms. Sella has more than 16 years of consumer and customer marketing experience. She most recently was CMO for Tate’s Bake Shop, a brand owned by Mondelez. Other roles she held at Mondelez over 14 years at the company were director of Ritz crackers and director of various confectionery brands.

Ms. Sella received a bachelor of science in economics and applied math from Brown University and a master’s in business administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Lauren Sella as chief marketing officer of MamaMancini’s, representing an incredible first step as we build out a world-class sales and marketing organization to enable the next leg up in our growth trajectory,” said Adam L. Michaels, chairman and chief executive officer of MamaMancini’s. “In this new role, Lauren will lead the development and implementation of our marketing strategies, brand voice, consumer research and analysis, and marketing communications. In addition, Lauren will spearhead the development and execution of our Mama’s Creations brand portfolio, which launches this coming week at IDDBA (the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association trade show), the premier trade show in our industry.”