Pro Tip: Here are three ways in which the industrial baking industry can address its skills gap.

In the dynamic world of industrial baking, a pressing challenge demands our immediate attention: the significant skills gap that poses a threat to our ability to innovate and flourish in the marketplace.

As dedicated professionals, it is important for us to confront this issue head-on and implement effective solutions that will empower us to excel in our craft. Unlike many other countries, the United States currently lacks a requirement for formal education or training in the bakery trade, creating the widening skills gap we face today in our industry.

The skills gap affects every facet of the industry, from ingredient sourcing to delivering quality, consistent products. As industry professionals, it is crucial to focus on three key areas:

Technical Skills: Mastering technical expertise forms the foundation of consistent and high-quality baking. It is crucial to impart comprehensive knowledge of ingredient functionality, mixing techniques and the intricacies of fermentation, proofing and baking processes. Equipping employees with the ability to adapt to advances in equipment and new ingredients will pave the way for success. Food Safety: Maintaining the highest standards of food safety is nonnegotiable in industrial baking. Rigorous adherence to protocols and guidelines is essential to guarantee the safety and well-being of consumers. In-depth knowledge of ingredient microbiology and chemistry, as well as understanding the impact of processing on food safety, is crucial. Meticulous sanitation practices will create a hygienic environment that upholds these standards. Innovation and Product Development: Industrial bakeries must continually push the boundaries of innovation to meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers. To excel in this area, we must foster creativity and expertise to develop new and exciting products. As the demand for new ingredients and more advanced machinery and equipment grows, honing our technical skills will be instrumental in successfully incorporating these elements into our production processes.

To effectively bridge the skills gap, let us explore strategies specifically tailored to the industrial baking trade:

Apprenticeship Programs: Establishing programs within industrial bakeries can provide aspiring bakers with invaluable hands-on training and mentorship opportunities. For example, by collaborating with local culinary schools or technical institutes, we can develop comprehensive apprenticeship curricula that bridge the gap between formal education and the practical skills required in our industry. These programs will enable individuals to learn directly from experienced professionals, ensuring a seamless transition into the workforce. Industry-Academia Collaboration: Working with educational institutions is vital for developing specialized training programs that align with the specific needs of industrial baking. Partnering with culinary colleges and vocational training centers allows us to contribute our industry expertise to the development of relevant curricula. Offering internships and sponsoring research projects will provide aspiring bakers with valuable real-world exposure, further enhancing their skills and aligning them with industry demands. In-House Training and Certification: Investing in comprehensive hands-on training programs that encompass technical skills, food safety and innovation will empower industrial bakeries to cultivate a highly skilled workforce. These programs should focus on upskilling existing employees, ensuring their expertise aligns with industry requirements. Establishing a certification program specific to industrial baking will not only set industry standards but also provide employees with a clear pathway for career advancement.

Addressing the skills gap in industrial baking necessitates a collective effort and a proactive mindset. Technical skills, food safety and innovation are the areas most impacted by this gap.

By implementing apprenticeship programs, fostering collaboration with educational institutions and investing in in-house training initiatives, we can bridge the skills gap and elevate the standards of our trade. As the demand for new ingredients, advanced machinery and equipment increases, let us seize this opportunity to equip ourselves with the expertise needed to thrive.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.