As product labels receive more scrutiny at the grocery store, formulators need clean label alternatives that provide the functionality of chemical dough improvers without turning off shoppers. Star-Zyme™ STR 701 R, an all-in-one dough improver, is an enzyme-based solution for achieving short- and long-term softness, improved machinability, and scalable consistency in buns, rolls, and pan breads. Learn more about this all-purpose ingredient by downloading this white paper from Lesaffre.
