BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. has opened a pop-up snack station featuring its Cheez-It cracker brand in Joshua Tree, Calif. The Cheez-It Stop is modeled to look like a gas station, but instead of pumping gas the oversized pumps deposit Cheez-It bags into visitors’ cars.

Located in the middle of the desert, the Cheez-It Stop cracker pump is free for travelers who need “snack fuel.” The inside of the stop, which is designed to replicate a vintage roadside gift shop, offers a range of Cheez-It paraphernalia for purchase.

An oversized gas pump delivers Cheez-It bags to visitors. Source: Kellogg Co.“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It,” said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. “We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures. The Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merch, massive, sharable Cheez-It visuals and aisles stocked with our famous crackers — we can’t wait to see you there.”

The Cheez-It Stop will be open from June 5 through June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST daily and is located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.