WESTCHESTER, ILL. — The percentage of women in management at Ingredion, Inc. rose in 2022, according to the company’s 2022 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) report. The percentage also rose for Blacks, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

Westchester-based Ingredion aims to achieve global gender parity at the manager level and above by 2030. The percentage of women at the manager level and above was 36.8% in 2022, up from 35.3% in 2021. The percentage for BIPOC at the manager level and above was 27.8%, up from 24.5% in 2021. The goal is 38% by 2030.

To create a more inclusive culture, Ingredion created an “allyship” leadership panel featuring Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ingredion, and other senior leaders at the company. Allyship refers to supporting the rights of a minority or marginalized group without being a member of it. The company also held a PFLAG event and won a diversity and innovation award in 2022 at Food Ingredients Europe. A national organization, PFLAG supports, educates and advocates for LGBTQ+.

“In 2022, we made important, measurable progress in our DEI journey consistent with our core values and purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion. “We remain committed to creating meaningful change by advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and fostering a culture where our people can reach their full potential.”