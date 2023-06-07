KYOTO, JAPAN — Dirk Van de Put and Frans Muller have been named co-chairs of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a chief executive officer-led organization that unites manufacturers and retailers globally to drive faster industry-wide action on challenges facing people and the planet. Mr. Van de Put, who is chairman and CEO of Mondelez International, Inc., and Mr. Muller, who is president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, will serve as co-chairs for the next two years. They succeed James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Co., and Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

The announcement was made during the CGF’s Global Summit in Kyoto taking place June 6-8.

The CGF comprises CEOs from more than 400 member companies across 70 countries with a focus on eight “Coalitions of Action”: forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, supply chains and product data.

Mr. Van de Put and Mr. Muller have committed to maintaining the momentum of each coalition but also identified a series of critical areas to intensify the CGF’s focus on, including tackling deforestation, moving to a circular economy for plastics, protecting human rights, boosting employee health and well-being and supporting faster decarbonization progress.

“The consumer goods sector has a critical part in delivering the transition to a greener, healthier, and more resilient future — and I’m delighted to be helping to lead the CGF as we support members in the global adoption of beneficial practices and standards,” Mr. Van de Put said. “At Mondelez International, we have embedded sustainability as the fourth pillar of our long-term growth strategy. Many businesses are making great strides on sustainability — and there are inspiring examples of leadership and innovation across CGF’s membership — but we must all go further. The time is now to accelerate collaboration and solutions to drive change that will protect the planet and ensure thriving communities.”

Mr. Muller added, “CGF is led by CEOs who have the power to rally together with the aim to drive faster progress at scale, and I am honored to be taking up the role of co-chair. The CGF has a huge global reach, and we must continue to use this influence to strive to make a major difference across the industry and beyond. I am proud to call Ahold Delhaize a frontrunner in many fields, and I’ll bring that experience to the table.

“The challenges facing people and planet are unprecedented, and no company, government or organization can tackle them alone — so our approaches to tackling them must be shared. I’m looking forward to building on the important work delivered by James and Daniel over the past two years, by enabling members to drive focused actions faster together.”