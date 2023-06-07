DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries received a positive opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for the use of BetaVia Pure, an algae-based postbiotic.

The 95% beta-1,3-glucan (paramylon) ingredient for immune and gut support can be used in several finished-product forms and can be included as part of a daily health routine. It is manufactured using a proprietary strain of algae, Euglena gracilis.

“Receiving the second EFSA positive opinion on BetaVia — now with BetaVia Pure — allows us to bring our full algae beta-1,3-glucan product line to the European market,” said Chris Sadewasser, global product manager, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. “This critical recognition is the result of EFSA’s meticulous evaluation of the data from Kemin’s dossier, which demonstrates the safety of our BetaVia ingredient in its more concentrated form, BetaVia Pure.”

The EFSA opinion means that BetaVia Pure is considered safe in food supplements for weight control and as a food ingredient in several products to boost diets low in dietary fiber. EFSA gave Kemin product exclusivity for five years in the European market.

“We are very pleased with the extensive work done by our R&D and regulatory teams that allowed Kemin to take a leading position in Europe’s algae beta-glucan market,” said Pedro Vieira, vice president, Europe, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. “The rising interest in products offering both immune and gut support, combined with consumers' desire for quality ingredients with proven safety and efficacy, makes our BetaVia ingredient line the solution for a new generation of formulas that meet these needs.”

BetaVia also has established regulatory status in the United States, Brazil, Japan, China and other countries.