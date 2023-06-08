BRENHAM, TEXAS — Del Sol Food Company, Inc. has acquired Elmwood Park, NJ-based John Wm. Macy CheeseSticks, Inc., a maker of baked cheese sticks, cheese crisps and crostinis (snacks crafted from artisan sourdough baguettes). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts put forth by John and Tim Macy and their talented and dedicated workforce who have been crafting artisanal snacks consumers love,” said Scott Eckert, president and chief executive officer of Del Sol Food Co. “Our philosophy is very similar, so we believe we will enjoy great synergy as we work together in the future.”

Founded in 1976, John Wm. Macy’s products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada.

Del Sol Food Co. manufactures dressings, marinades and seasoned croutons, primarily under the Briannas brand.