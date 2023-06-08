NEW YORK — IFF has unveiled a new leadership structure in support of its shift to a new operating model. The transformation strategy will move IFF away from divisions and focus instead on three core end markets: food and beverage, home and personal care, and health. The focus on end markets is expected to provide “greater customer intimacy and enhance cross-functional collaboration, allowing for enhanced execution, speed and streamlined delivery,” IFF said.

As part of the leadership makeover, Yuvraj Arora has been named president of Nourish, effective June 19. Mr. Arora will lead IFF’s food and beverage categories when the operating model is in full effect in 2024.

Mr. Arora has spent the past 21 years at Kellogg, beginning in India in 2002, where he held roles in marketing and category management. After relocating to the United States in 2005, he assumed roles of increasing responsibility in marketing, brand management and general management for the cereals, snacking and salty snack categories across the United States. From 2012-15, he led marketing and innovation for the Asia, Middle East and Africa markets based out of Singapore. He most recently was president of US Categories for Kellogg North America since April 2021, where he was responsible for leading the Battle Creek, Mich.-based company’s US portfolio across six categories.

“Yuvraj will be an outstanding addition to the leadership team,” said Frank Clyburn, chief executive officer of IFF. “His expertise in commercializing innovation and track record of delivering strong P&L performance across food and beverage categories make him a great fit to lead Nourish. Yuvraj’s CPG and consumer insight experience will be of tremendous value as we continue to innovate and create with our customers to enable growth. His deep experience in driving transformation and execution will be instrumental in facilitating IFF’s previously announced transition to a category-backed operating model.”

Meanwhile, Simon Herriott, currently president of Health and Biosciences at IFF, will take on additional responsibilities leading the Scent division. He will succeed Christophe Fauchon de Villeplee, president of Scent, who will leave the company after a period of transition. Mr. Herriott will lead IFF’s home and personal care categories when the new operating model takes effect in 2024.

Mr. Herriott has been in charge of Health and Biosciences at IFF since 1999. Earlier, he spent 16 years at DuPont, where he held numerous leadership positions, including in the company’s industrial biosciences, sustainable solutions and chemical solutions businesses. He also has worked at ICI, Zeneca and Avecia Inc. in Europe, Asia and North America.

Angela Strzelecki, currently president of Pharma Solutions, will lead IFF’s health categories when the new operating model takes effect. Ms. Strzelecki has been with IFF since February 2021 and earlier spent 23 years at DuPont in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as global business director of pharma solutions and director of corporate plans and merger integration.

“Our evolution to a category-aligned operating model is a pivotal moment for IFF,” Mr. Clyburn said. “These proven leaders and the changes we are making will better enable us to bring the full value of the IFF portfolio to our customers, while deepening our commitment to customers and operational excellence. I am confident that our team and enhanced operating framework will benefit our customers, investors, colleagues and the global community of consumers, and position us to execute on IFF’s ambitious growth plans.”