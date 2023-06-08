WASHINGTON — An outbreak of Salmonella linked to flour has been closed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a June 7 post on its website, the CDC said “This outbreak is over” and offered guidance for consumers about how to “prevent getting sick from flour.”

The CDC first announced the Salmonella outbreak on March 30. On April 28, General Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of Gold Medal flour with “ better if used by” dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

According to the CDC, tainted flour was linked to 14 illnesses, 3 hospitalizations and 0 deaths in 13 states. The illnesses were spread over a nearly six-month period from December 2022 into May 2023.

The CDC warned consumers not to use recalled flour but instead to throw the flour away or return it to the store where it was purchased. Businesses also were cautioned not to sell recalled flour.