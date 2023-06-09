HORSHAM, PA. — After successful launches in trial locations, family-owned bakery Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. and Grupo Bimbo subsidiary Thomas’ are expanding product distribution in Ohio and the Northeast, respectively.

Martin’s potato bread products, including five types of rolls and five types of bread, will now be available at 65 Kroger stores in Cincinnati. Thomas’ Muffin Tops — in blueberry oat and chocolate chip flavors — are branching into retailers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Pennsylvania-based companies both launched their initial expansions one year ago – Martin’s expanding into the Cleveland market and Thomas’ expanding into the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia markets.

“Our goal at Martin’s is to be the supplier of choice by doing whatever it takes to bring a cherished eating experience to our Cincinnati customers, whether it’s through retail chains, at restaurant and foodservice venues, or for special events throughout the area,” said Damion Davidson, regional sales manager for Martin’s.

Both companies offer store locators on their websites to find their products.