JACKSON HOLE, WYO. — Woman-founded, organic granola bar company Kate’s Real Food is debuting its gluten-free white chocolate macadamia bar this month. The bars will be available on the company website, Amazon.com and on Delta Air Line flights.

“These bars provide a rich, smooth and nutty flavor that has long been a consumer favorite,” said Michelle McAndrews, director of marketing and e-commerce at Kate’s Real Food. “After offering airline passengers our popular dark chocolate cherry and almond, oatmeal cranberry and almond, and lemon coconut mini bars, Delta Air Lines wanted to further enhance their in-flight experience by adding our new white chocolate macadamia mini bar as a snack in all cabins.”

The oat-based bars are cholesterol free, certified organic and made using Non-GMO Project verified ingredients. There are two servings per full-sized bar and each serving contains 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

“Macadamia nuts are a superfood that provide more benefits than many other popular nuts,” said Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, a registered dietitian and consultant for Kate’s Real Food. “They have more than double the amount of plant-based protein than cashews, 7.5 times more thiamin (energizing B vitamins) than almonds, double the amount of manganese (metabolism and brain boosting mineral) than almonds, and more fiber and iron than walnuts.”