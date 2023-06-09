MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — ADM has opened a new customer creation and innovation center in Manchester.

The 8,611-square-foot facility will serve as a hub in the UK for food innovation and will feature a kitchen, chef’s presentation theater, and flavor development lab.

“The opening of our new customer creation and innovation center provides a unique synergistic space to further our commitment to push the boundaries of food and beverage formulation, while also delivering on authentic culinary experiences,” said Chris Poole, managing director, ADM. “And with the UK market on track for steady growth in 2023 and beyond, ADM is perfectly positioned to service all our customers’ needs.”

In addition to the customer creation and innovation center, ADM earlier this year opened a probiotic facility in Valencia, Spain, and announced a partnership with Marel to build a taste and texture innovation center for the alternative protein sector in The Netherlands.