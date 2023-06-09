MINNEAPOLIS — Renewal Mill has introduced upcycled white corn flour to its product line.

Upcycled white corn flour is a byproduct of the cornmeal milling process, according to the company.

The ingredient is now a part of the company’s existing portfolio of upcycled flours. Among the products are oat protein, which is made from the byproduct of oat milk production, and organic okara flour, made from the byproduct of soy milk production.

R&D companies may use this ingredient to produce salty extruded snacks such as chips and puffs, tortillas, crackers, bread and more, according to the company.