CHICAGO — Allergy-friendly baked snack brand MadeGood Foods, a subsidiary of Riverside Natural Foods, is debuting MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars, the company’s first breakfast food item.

Available in blueberry, chocolate chip and cinnamon bun flavors, the gluten-free, vegan bars are made using organic and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients.

“At MadeGood, we’re dedicated to providing better-for-you snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly and minimally processed,” said Jill Germano, senior director of marketing for MadeGood, Riverside Natural Foods. “Our MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars, created so more people can feel good about enjoying and sharing a snacking moment, are no exception. Snack bars are versatile, convenient and hold widespread appeal as they cater to various moments throughout the day, including breakfast and mid-morning snacks.”

The soft baked bars will be available for purchase at Whole Foods markets, Target and on the company’s website beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $4.49 to $5.49 per box of five bars.