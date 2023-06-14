BARTLETT, ILL. — Jean-Pierre Comte has joined Rana Meal Solutions as president. He succeeds Angelo Iantosca, who is retiring after leading the company for the past 12 years.

Mr. Comte most recently was president of Barilla’s Americas region for nearly 10 years. Prior to Barilla he was with Procter & Gamble for more than 17 years in a variety of sales, trade marketing and general management roles.

He is a board member of Naturally Chicago and past member of the boards of directors of The Executives’ Club of Chicago and the National Pasta Association.

Mr. Comte received a master’s degree in economics at NEOMA Business School.

Rana Meal Solutions said Mr. Comte’s experience, values and leadership “make him a great fit for our organization as we move forward to the next level of growth.”

Rana’s product line includes fresh filled pasta, fresh pasta, fresh gnocchi, fresh sauce and ready meals.



