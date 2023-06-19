CHICAGO — The American Society of Baking is seeking nominations for the 2024 Baking Hall of Fame class.

“The Baking Hall of Fame seeks to honor those from all corners of the baking industry,” the ASB noted in a June 14 LinkedIn posting. “From bakeries, allied equipment and ingredient suppliers, schools, service organizations and media companies, we acknowledge those who’ve worked to make this industry what it is today and moving forward.”

The Baking Hall of Fame was created in 2005 as a tribute to those individuals that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of the US baking industry.

Earlier this year the ASB inducted six industry leaders into the Baking Hall of Fame during special ceremonies at BakingTech 2023. The honorees were: Frederick E. Cooper, Flowers Foods and CooperSmith, Inc.; Joseph M. Day, Joseph M. Day Co./Banner Engineering & Sales, Inc.; Harold Flynn, Flynn Burner Corp.; Michael Gude, Sosland Publishing Co.; and Louis Rotella Sr. and Louis Rotella Jr., Rotella’s Italian Bakery, Inc.

