HOLLAND, MICH. — Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Little Debbie, a subsidiary of McKee Foods, are adding four flavors to their collaborative ice cream line and expanding distribution nationwide. The new ice cream flavors include Star Crunch, Unicorn Cakes, Fudge Rounds and Birthday Cake.

“The Hudsonville Ice Cream team is excited to again bring together two iconic family-owned brands and offer a nostalgic treat to consumers across the nation,” said Rob Heider, chief marketing officer of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “The addition of these new flavors and expanded distribution underscores the popularity of the line. To commemorate our successful partnership, we’re offering fans a chance to win free Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream for a year.”

The four ice cream varieties join Cosmic Brownie, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Zebra Cakes, which

. Consumers are invited to enter a sweepstakes on the Hudsonville Ice Cream website for the chance to win free ice cream for a year. The sweepstakes closes July 12 at 11:59 pm, and 10 winners will be selected.