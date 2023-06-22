ROCHESTER, NY. — Ingredients Plus, which previously was known as Sweeteners Plus Inc. until November 2022, has relocated its headquarters to an 11,000-square-foot office in Rochester, NY, from Lakeville, NY. The company said the move will allow it to centralize key roles supporting its nationwide business operations, including sales, finance, human resources, information technology, customer service and the executive team.

Ingredients Plus said it plans to continue investing in its 125,000-square-foot manufacturing, processing and logistics hub in Lakeville.

“As we keep growing across the US and diversifying our product offerings, the need for added space and talent drove our decision to relocate our headquarters,” said Erin Johnson, senior vice president of organizational strategy and development for Ingredients Plus. “In addition to facilitating the centralization of our executive and support functions, the move allowed us to renovate the administrative space at our Lakeville operation, creating a modern and open environment that embodies our unique brand.”

Ms. Johnson said the relocation will provide an expanded employee pool, enabling Ingredients Plus to fill critical positions with top talent.

“We believe this move will enable us to work more effectively together and continue delivering exceptional service to our customer,” she said.

Ingredients Plus supplies ingredients such as edible oils, organic sweeteners, non-GMO products, fair trade offerings and environmentally friendly packaging.