UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Work is underway on Bühler's new Grain Innovation Center (GIC) at its headquarters in Uzwil, Switzerland.

The existing technology center was partially demolished, making way for the new center, which is scheduled for completion this year. Operations are expected to start in the summer of 2024.

The new GIC replaces Bühler’s Technology Center, which was opened 70 years ago and where newly developed machines are subjected to rigorous testing and trials are conducted for customers.

In the first phase, the “old” machines were removed, partially overhauled and put to new uses worldwide over the last few months.

“The tried and tested machines and equipment are given a second life,” said Christian Geser, an experienced milling engineer and project director who is responsible for the new GIC construction.

The old buildings were then partially demolished and everything was prepared to start the new construction. By the end of 2023, new parts of the building will be constructed at the historic site and fitted into the existing ensemble.

“The interior work and installation of the new test facilities will then begin in January 2024,” Mr. Geser said. “Our goal is to start up the new test facility in summer 2024.”

Like the previous technology center, the new GIC mainly will be used to develop, test and scale sustainable and efficient solutions for grain and feed processing together with customers and partners. The goal is to improve yield, quality, energy efficiency and flexibility of the equipment, as well as new recipes based on a wide range of cereals and pulses.

In addition, with the new GIC Bühler also serves to develop innovative solutions along the entire value chain — from raw materials to finished products.

After commissioning the test facility, the Bühler training center, the Milling Academy including SFT, located in the immediate vicinity of the GIC, also will be integrated into the circle of Bühler research and test facilities.

The relocation of the Training Center is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. During the entire conversion phase, the entire program for customer trials as well as training can continue to be offered in the transitional operation.