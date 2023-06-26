ATLANTA — Ravi Thanawala has been named chief financial officer at Papa John’s International, Inc., effective July 24. He will succeed Ann Gugino, who stepped down from the position in March.

Mr. Thanawala has been with Nike for the past six years, most recently as CFO and vice president of Nike North America. Prior to Nike he was CFO and senior vice president of corporate operations at Ann Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey.

He received a degree in finance and policy economics at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

“Ravi is a multi-faceted leader who brings a combination of strategic financial leadership experience, operational acumen and international expertise,” said Robert M. Lynch, president and chief executive officer of Papa John’s International. “Ravi’s proven track record of leading companies with diversified business models and robust e-commerce platforms will be key to enabling our continued growth through both our corporate-owned and franchisee-led restaurants. His focus on mentorship and creating high-performing, collaborative teams also aligns with our No. 1 strategic priority of building a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning.”

Chris Collins, who had been serving as interim principal financial and accounting officer and finance team leader since March, will resume his role as vice president of tax and treasury.