LOS ANGELES — Food tech company BetterBrand is debuting a low-carb, high protein bun in three varieties: pretzel, sesame and brioche. The launch follows the recent expansion of the company’s hero product, The Better Bagel, to include pretzel and sesame flavors.

Made using the company’s “grain changing” technology, The keto-friendly Better Buns contain the net carb equivalent of two apple slices, 20 grams of plant-based protein and no added sugar.

“Every meal deserves to be enjoyed to its fullest while leaving you feeling a sense of joy and satisfaction, which is why we’re so excited to launch ‘The Better Bun,’” said Aimee Yang, founder and chief executive officer of BetterBrand. “Our team of experts have poured their hearts and expertise into developing this new product that we hope will enhance the overall dining experience and become a staple in households and restaurants.”

The Better Bun varieties are available exclusively on the company website and via Thrive Market online shopping.