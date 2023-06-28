ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza, Inc., which already claims to have the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the United States, is getting even bigger with plans to expand its fleet to more than 1,100 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles by the end of 2022.

“Back in November 2022, Domino’s announced that we’d have 800 EVs on the road by the end of 2023 and we’re excited to say that we’ve officially reached that number,” said Joe Jordan, president of US and global services at Domino’s. “All 800 vehicles are on the road, delivering at various stores across the country.”

Domino’s said the electric vehicles provide several advantages, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles.

“We’re continuing to see a wide range of advantages from using EVs,” Mr. Jordan said. “In addition to business and environmental benefits, an electric delivery fleet also helps with hiring drivers, as they open up a whole new pool of job candidates who may not have their own vehicles.”

