ANKENY, IOWA — Convenience store chain Casey’s General Stores has introduced thin crust pizza to its menu.

The company said the crust has “a touch of sea salt that makes for a light, fulfilling eating experience that allows the toppings to shine.” The crust will retain the flavor of Casey’s original crust recipe.

“For years, Casey’s pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we’re excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you’re a thin-cruster or love our original Casey’s crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice.”

According to Casey’s, the thin crust pizza is cut “party-style” and is available online or on the app as a crust option for single-topping, specialty and breakfast pizza.