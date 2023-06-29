HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Brendan Foley, president and chief operating officer of McCormick & Co., has been promoted to chief executive officer of the company, effective Sept. 1, 2023. He will continue in his role as president.

Mr. Foley will succeed Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s current CEO. Mr. Kurzius will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board.

“I am particularly excited to see my successor Brendan Foley leading the business forward,” Mr. Kurzius said. “With his passion for McCormick and elevation of our commercial growth plans and execution, Brendan has a proven track record of delivering results as a leader. Under Brendan's leadership, I am confident McCormick will build upon our success, and I look forward to supporting our future growth in my role as chairman."

Mr. Foley joined McCormick in 2014 as president of the US Consumer Products Division. Over the next nine years he has held a variety of leadership roles, including president of Global Consumer, Americas and Asia. In June 2022 he was promoted to president and chief operating officer of the company.

Prior to McCormick he spent more than eight years at HJ Heinz Co., where he rose from brand manager to zone president of North America. Earlier, he spent time at General Mills, Inc. and Ketchum Advertising.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business from the School of Business Administration at Miami University of Ohio.

“I’d like to personally thank Lawrence for his mentorship and continued service to McCormick,” Mr. Foley said. “I am truly honored and excited about the opportunity to lead this great company with its rich and very promising future. Ensuring McCormick remains a great place to work and grow for our employees and maintaining our performance continuity are top priorities.”