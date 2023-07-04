PORTLAND, ORE. — Voodoo Doughnut, a donut shop offering what the company describes as “imaginative and distinctive donut flavors and products,” has named three individuals to its leadership team.

Jack Quigley has been named vice president of development. Mr. Quigley has a record of driving growth and spearheading transformation at companies such as MOD Pizza, Amazon and GameStop. In his new role, he will oversee Voodoo Doughnut’s end-to-end development process and will execute development projects that align seamlessly with Voodoo Doughnut’s brand vision, ensuring continued success and expansion.

Heidi Durfee has been named vice president of people. With a background in the fast-casual restaurant sector and notable contributions as a founding member of MOD Pizza’s senior leadership team, along with experience with notable Portland brands such as Salt & Straw Ice Cream and Smith Teamaker, Ms. Durfee brings valuable expertise to shape Voodoo Doughnut’s people strategy.

James Waldner has been named director of operations. He has served in significant roles at Starbucks, Pete’s Coffee and Potbelly Subs. In his new role, Mr. Waldner will play a key role in further elevating Voodoo Doughnut’s success, enhancing customer experiences and solidifying the brand’s position as an industry leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome three exceptional individuals to our leadership team at Voodoo Doughnut,” said Chris Schultz, chief executive officer of Voodoo Doughnut. “Their wealth of industry experience and expertise align perfectly with our strategic vision for growth. I am confident that their contributions will propel our brand to new heights and help us achieve our goals.”