ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International announced SNX 2024, which will be held April 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

Held every other year as a complement to SNAXPO, SNX is SNAC International’s education and collaboration forum aimed at helping snack brands and manufacturers work together across the supply chain.

"We are pleased to host SNX 2024 and provide a forum for snack professionals to come together to do business more efficiently," said Christine Cochran, chief executive officer of SNAC International. "Not only does this conference foster collaboration and inspire innovation, SNX is the premier business event for industry suppliers and producers to meet one-on-one to discuss current and future business opportunities.”

SNX 2024 will include a host of new and returning features for attendees. With Supplier Suites, suppliers at the show can host their own private meeting rooms and arrange meetings with current and prospective snack producer customers. At the Experience Zone, attendees can network and collaborate with suppliers at each stage of production: ingredients, processing, flavor, packaging and marketing.

Within the Experience Zone will be SNAC Bites, presentations that address the hottest topics and emerging trends in the snack industry. Further discussions on these topics will be held at the show’s Education Arena.

The SNAC Tank competition will return to the show as well. Hosted by Daymond John, founder of FUBU and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” the competition allows startup brands to pitch their snack products to a panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000.

To view SNX 2024’s full schedule, reserve a Supplier Suite or Collaboration Kiosk, or apply for the SNAC Tank competition, click here. Registration for the show opens September 2023.