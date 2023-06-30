KEOKUK, IOWA — Allied Blending is expanding its Keokuk facility.

The project, which will begin in August, will increase the plant by 50,000 square feet. The project will enable the company to provide increased plant capacity and create efficiency, according to the company.

“The expansion is an investment into the local industrial fabric and exemplifies our faith in Keokuk’s potential,” said Frederic Schulders, chief executive officer of Allied Blending. “Allied Blending has been and will always be dedicated to supporting the local community and adding income to the local economy.”

Allied Blending produces functional blends for the food industry. The Keokuk plant produces cheese, anti-caking systems, plant-based products, tortilla blends and concentrates and other food ingredients.

The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.