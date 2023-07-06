CHARLOTTE, NC. — Omnichannel health and wellness company, Wellful, Inc. has acquired the Jenny Craig brand.

The Jenny Craig brand will be managed as an independent brand within Wellful.

Jenny Craig has provided weight loss food products and plans for more than 40 years and plans to return this fall with a direct-to-consumer delivery model with the same food and personalized coaching, according to the company.

“The Jenny Craig brand is a wonderful addition to Wellful’s collection of proven health and wellness brands,” said Brandon Adcock, chief executive officer of Wellful, Inc. “Over the last 40 years, Jenny Craig has been committed to helping people lose weight and live healthier lives, and this acquisition not only reaffirms, but strengthens, that commitment. The Wellful platform is comprised of brands that help consumers achieve clinically validated outcomes.”

Wellfull, Inc. was created after Nutrisystem, Inc., and Adaptive Health LLC merged in 2021.

Wellfull, Inc. features a portfolio of vitamins, supplements, and its weight loss brands include Nutrisystem, Peptiva, Instaflex, Nugenix, Super Beta Prostate, and Dr. Sinatra.