BALTIMORE — Kneads Bakeshop, an artisan bakery, cafe and market concept developed by H&S Bakery, is offering a wholesale artisan bread program in the Baltimore area. Kneads’ first bakeshop and cafe opened earlier this year. As part of the new program, Kneads said restaurant, hotel and grocery store customers may create an account, choose the products they want and schedule a weekly delivery via Kneads’ branded route trucks. Kneads said it primarily will serve wholesale accounts in the Maryland area. Custom artisan bread products will be available upon request, Kneads said.