SWEDESBORO, NJ. — Gluten-free food producer Dr. Schär USA, Inc. has reformulated its Artisan Baker Bread line to be soy-free, in addition to it already being gluten-free, wheat-free and dairy-free. The Artisan Baker Bread line includes Artisan Baker White, Artisan Baker Multigrain and Artisan Baker 10 Grains & Seeds varieties.

Food allergen consultant company MenuTrinfo certified Dr. Schär’s Swedesboro plant as Certified Free From soy earlier this year. MenuTrinfo provides allergen-free certification in food production and foodservice facilities, as well as allergen awareness training.

“We are delighted to introduce the new soy-free version of our beloved Artisan Baker Breads,” said Robert Ehret, executive vice president of Dr. Schär North America. “Our plant expansion, and our new soy-free recipes reflect our ongoing commitment to creating inclusive and delectable options for individuals with diverse dietary needs. We understand the challenges faced by those with soy allergies, and we are proud to offer a solution that allows them to enjoy our exceptional bread with confidence.”

The reformulated Artisan Baker Bread line is available now nationwide at select stores and on the company website.