SILVER SPRING, MD. — Six companies have been issued warning letters by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission for illegally selling copycat food products which may contain Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as Delta-8 THC.

Delta-8 THC is a substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. The substance may cause psychoactive and intoxicating effects, which may be dangerous to consumers. It has not been approved by the FDA.

The products the companies are selling may be mistaken for traditional foods like chips, cookies, candy, gummies or other snack foods. The FDA and FTC’s main concern is the products may be accidentally ingested by consumers, particularly children, which may take higher doses than intended.

Companies issued letters included Delta Munchies, Dr. Smoke LLC, Exclusive Hemp Farms/Oshipt, Nikte’s Wholesale LLC, North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC and The Haunted Vapor Room.

“Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating 'edibles' containing it,” said Janet Woodcock, principal deputy commissioner, FDA. “That's why we're issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it.”