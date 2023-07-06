The world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry is inviting the global bakery industry to gather in Munich!
Five days, ten halls and one international meeting point for industry experts; October 2023 is all about iba.Visitors can look forward to many well-known and successful highlights and Action Areas as well as new programme items that expand the portfolio. For example, the iba.SPEAKERS AREA will become the hub for specialist presentations, discussions and networks with an international focus. Another new feature for October will be the iba.START UP AREA supported by Puratos. Here the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs will demonstrate how they are revolutionising the bakery landscape.
Through sensations of smell, taste, touch and awe, visitors can experience and seek advice on the production chain from start to finish through live demonstrations of products and machines across 10 halls at iba.