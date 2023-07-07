YORK, PA. — JLS Automation appointed Waheed Chaudhry as its director of primary packaging.

Mr. Chaudhry will develop product strategies and provide technical support for the company’s primary packaging systems. He will report to Ken Harding, vice president of applications and product management.

“Waheed has an impressive background in engineering and a track record of solutions-oriented results,” Mr. Harding said. “His industry and application experience with sanitary equipment will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance our hygienic primary packaging solutions at JLS.”

Mr. Chaudhry brings over three decades of engineering and automation experience. He’s served in a variety of roles across different companies, including director of engineering at Ross Industries, technical department manager at Kaeser Compressors, and vice president of engineering at Simplimatic Automation. Prior to his new role with JLS, he worked as Multivac’s automation project sales engineer.