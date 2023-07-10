It’s been five years since the baking world gathered for iba, but organizers are optimistic the Oct. 22-26 show in Munich will be worth the wait.

“We can’t wait to finally host iba in Munich again,” said Susann Seidemann, the show’s exhibition director. “The world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry stands for innovative strength, diversity of product range, quality, international market relevance, new contacts and knowledge transfer. This is exactly what we want to offer our exhibitors and visitors, building on the success of iba 2018 and returning to our usual strength.”

COVID-19 forced the long hiatus of the show, which is usually held every three years. The 2018 show hosted more than 77,000 visitors from 173 countries as well as more than 1,300 exhibitors. This year’s show boasts 10 exhibition halls. Iba.Forum offers continuing education and industry news, and the iba.Speakers Area features experts, manufacturers and users discussing the industry’s hottest topics. Iba.Academy will have hands-on classes making stollen and pretzels.

One of the new features at the show will highlight entrepreneurs and startups. Presented by Puratos, the iba.Start Up Area in Hall A4 will include pitches by exhibiting startups as well as keynote speeches and presentations. Discussions will focus on what is driving the trends and technologies in the baking, confectionery and snack industries.

“Our aim is to bring visitors and exhibitors, ideas and solutions, visions and passion from all over the world together in one place at the iba.Start Up Area,” said Sophie Blum, chief marketing, channels and digital officer, Puratos. “This is the base for innovations and new cooperations.”

The US Pavilion at iba will feature many of the category-leading solutions and innovations in baking equipment that are propelling the $154 billion American baking industry, said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA.

“At each iba, the US Pavilion is the gathering hub for bakers and suppliers to connect, recharge and do business,” he said. “It is also the place to bring international guests since we always have translators in the booth.”

The US Pavilion will be the first stop on the International Baking Industry Exposition’s (IBIE) international roadshow leading up to IBIE 2025 in Las Vegas Sept. 13-17. As co-hosts of the IBIE Lounge at iba, BEMA and the American Bakers Association (ABA) will meet with international partners and industry leaders to exchange insights on global market trends impacting the grain-based food industry.

Ten iba exhibition halls will be grouped according to topic, which should make it easier for bakers to find what they’re seeking. One hall (B1) is dedicated to packaging, six halls (A1, A2, B2, B3, C1 and C2) will display production technology and equipment, one hall (B4) will be dedicated to raw materials and ingredients, and two halls (A3 and A4) will feature artisan bakery exhibits.

The 2023 iba.Topics covered in the iba.Speakers Area will highlight some of the most important forward-

looking trends in the industry.

“The iba.Topics will consist of the usual product range and the newly introduced focus topics,” Ms. Seidemann said. “These are food trends, artisan bakery, health and sustainability as well as digitalization, complete solutions and quality management. These topics highlight the most important trends in the industry, combine supply and demand, and look toward the future.”

Food trend discussions will explore how the food culture is developing, the new products the baking industry is presenting and alternative ingredients available to bakers. And the blending of traditional and modern technique is at the core of artisan bakery talks.

Sustainability is frequently a hot topic in the food industry. Some themes at iba will include the use of regional and seasonal products, ecological packaging and production that saves energy and resources. Digitalization and automation are a large part of iba, showing bakers the latest equipment to help them increase throughput and optimize their processes.

“We are delighted that iba 2023 is finally taking place again and that we can present our products and innovations on site in Munich,” said Lex van Houten, regional marketing manager, AMF Bakery Systems. “The topic of sustainability is particularly important to us.”

The show will also feature an Oktoberfest tent offering Bavarian specialties, and various competitions will be part of the fun as well. The iba Trophy and iba Award are two of the prizes.

Seminars offering training from experts in various areas of the baking industry as well as tours of bakeries in Munich and the surrounding area will also be part of iba this year. The iba website, www.iba.de/en, recommends that visitors interested in tours book them as early as possible. Information regarding tours, tickets, travel, accommodations and frequently asked questions by visitors and exhibitors can be found on the site.