WINSLOW, MAINE — Gluten-free snack company Maine Crisp is introducing an olive and za’atar-flavored crisp to its product portfolio. The olive and za’atar crisp, like the company’s other offerings, uses buckwheat flour as its naturally gluten-free base. The new flavor also is dairy-free and made using Non-GMO Project verified ingredients.

Maine Crisp’s olive and za’atar crisps are produced at the company’s new manufacturing facility that opened last fall in Winslow. The crisps are available to purchase on the company website and at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

“Consumers within the better-for-you profile crave nutritious, delicious and sustainable snacks in flavors that are unique and interesting, and our retailers want product innovation to keep shoppers engaged and excited — Olive & Za’atar fits the bill perfectly,” said Lewis Goldstein, chief executive officer of Maine Crisp. “This crisp is only the beginning of the innovation that we will launch out of our new Winslow, Maine, facility.”