CHICAGO — Better-for-you foods company Simple Mills is launching Cheddar Pop Mmms, a line of snack crackers made from vegetable flour.

With a focus on sustainable agriculture and planetary health, Pop Mmms are formulated with diversified crops such as organic butternut squash and organic red bean. The product offers a low-calorie snacking option at 120 calories per 50-cracker serving and joins a portfolio that includes crackers, cookies, baking mixes and bars.

“Our mission to advance people and planetary health starts with the ingredients we use, which is why we’re so passionate about using underrepresented crops that drive diversity,” said Katlin Smith, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Mills. “When we began the innovation process for Pop Mmms, we carefully selected diverse, nutritious ingredients that not only support our approach to revolutionary food design for people and planet, but also deliver on bold flavor and a light, airy texture that is irresistible. We could not be more thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind snack cracker to consumers so they can enjoy a salty snack without compromise.”

Pop Mmms are now available through Whole Foods Market and online at Amazon.com, retailing at $5.39, with plans for a national rollout into Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Thrive Market this summer.